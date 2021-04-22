Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €115.00 Price Target

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.87 ($118.67).

GXI opened at €89.85 ($105.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €85.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 29.62. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €66.70 ($78.47) and a 1 year high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

