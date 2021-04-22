Berenberg Bank Boosts The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Price Target to GBX 1,180

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of The Vitec Group stock opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £595.44 million and a P/E ratio of -112.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,146.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 938.31. The Vitec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,390 ($18.16).

In other The Vitec Group news, insider Ian P. McHoul purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 997 ($13.03) per share, with a total value of £49,850 ($65,129.34).

The Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

