Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PUBGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

PUBGY opened at $16.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

