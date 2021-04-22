Berkshire Money Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 419,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February accounts for 2.0% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Shares of PFEB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.95. 560,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,849. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $28.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.