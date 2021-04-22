Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives $109.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,655 shares of company stock worth $4,784,245 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBY traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $119.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,905. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.57. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $67.93 and a 1-year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

