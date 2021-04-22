BetProtocol Trading Down 6.3% This Week (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00072493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.90 or 0.00745482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00095469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.23 or 0.08123844 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00050630 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

