BetterBetting Trading 43,024.5% Higher This Week (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00073107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00020398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.81 or 0.00751511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00096667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.79 or 0.08248140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00051491 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BETR is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

