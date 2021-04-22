BGC Partners (BGCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect BGC Partners to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect BGC Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.