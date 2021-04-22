BHK Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.6% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $150.54 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.48. The firm has a market cap of $456.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.23.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

