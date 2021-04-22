BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

BDSI traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 832,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,665. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $352.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $32,962.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at $15,217.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,596 shares of company stock worth $62,298. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,908 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 23.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth approximately $810,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.