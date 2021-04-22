Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Trading 3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical traded as high as $74.61 and last traded at $74.51. 12,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 651,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.33.

BHVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.1% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,510,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 80,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

