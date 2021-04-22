Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 203,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 58,971,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

BNGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.91.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. The company had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

