Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for $11.72 or 0.00021344 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $91,968.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001214 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000708 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 101.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 158,236 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

