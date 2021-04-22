BitcoinPoS Price Tops $3.56 on Exchanges (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $15.21 million and $19,891.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.56 or 0.00006482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000071 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,490,718 coins and its circulating supply is 4,279,264 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

