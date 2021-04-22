BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – William Blair upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.91). William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BJRI. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Shares of BJRI opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,901.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $570,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2,769.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 46,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

