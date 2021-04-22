Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.52

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.52 and traded as high as $16.02. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 59,017 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
