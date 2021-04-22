Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.52

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.52 and traded as high as $16.02. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 59,017 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 118,583 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 52,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 32,505 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

