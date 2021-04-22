Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Reaches $2.69 on Major Exchanges

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $44.09 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for $2.69 or 0.00004894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.49 or 0.00283182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004363 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00027284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.82 or 0.01046849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.91 or 0.00691887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,535.81 or 0.99319916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,406,687 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

