BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,714,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after buying an additional 4,657,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,702 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BK. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

NYSE BK opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.