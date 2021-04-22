BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 3,598 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.55 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.