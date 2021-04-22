Blockzero Labs Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $11.60 million and $307,124.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00067864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00094024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.84 or 0.00654999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,222.78 or 0.07816924 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00048366 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,281,967 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars.

