bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to post earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.79). bluebird bio reported earnings per share of ($3.64) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($11.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.29) to ($9.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($9.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.47) to ($8.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.04) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,427 shares of company stock valued at $89,454 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

