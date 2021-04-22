bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair cut bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upgraded bluebird bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered bluebird bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $72.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,427 shares of company stock valued at $89,454. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $891,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.