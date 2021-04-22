Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.01 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.26 ($0.11). Approximately 4,456,543 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,560,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.80 ($0.11).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.92 million and a PE ratio of -27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 33.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

