BMO Capital Markets Raises Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $58.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.21.

NYSE ALLY opened at $48.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 309,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,519 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

