BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.66. 1,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOKF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

