Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.75.

Several research analysts have commented on BDRBF shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC cut shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.84.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

