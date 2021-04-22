boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives GBX 412.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 412.27 ($5.39).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Iain McDonald bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £335,000 ($437,679.64).

Shares of BOO traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 341.90 ($4.47). The company had a trading volume of 3,352,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of £4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 337.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 325.99. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

