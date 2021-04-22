Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 2.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $35.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,392.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,476. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,365.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,113.42. The company has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,303.25 and a twelve month high of $2,489.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $23.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.48.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

