Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boqii (NYSE:BQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Shares of NYSE:BQ opened at $4.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52. Boqii has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boqii will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boqii by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 455,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 276,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Boqii during the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boqii during the third quarter worth about $393,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Boqii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boqii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

