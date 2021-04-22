Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.56% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $37,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $77,684.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,667,729.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $107,427.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,166 shares in the company, valued at $17,438,214.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,516 shares of company stock worth $954,402 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $47.79 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -265.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

