Bouygues SA (BOUYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Bouygues stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $42.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOUYF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

