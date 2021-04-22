Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys New Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,677,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after acquiring an additional 568,555 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,575,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,286,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

CC stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

