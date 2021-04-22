Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Newmont by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.