Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,054,522,000 after buying an additional 232,138 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,808,000 after buying an additional 458,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,590,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,256,000 after acquiring an additional 55,597 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $133.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.67 and its 200-day moving average is $136.06. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

