Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,080,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5,846.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 505,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 496,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 477,839 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $17,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,505,000 after acquiring an additional 292,074 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYD opened at $65.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $66.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -112.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

