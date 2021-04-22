Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.16). Broadwind posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 416.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadwind by 49.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Broadwind by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.38 million, a P/E ratio of -85.99 and a beta of 1.72.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

