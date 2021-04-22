Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce sales of $51.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $52.00 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $37.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $209.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.20 million to $212.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $227.95 million, with estimates ranging from $224.09 million to $232.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

FC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of FC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.47. 689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,763. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $431.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 459.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,728 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

