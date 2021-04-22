Brokerages Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. LTC Properties reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

LTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

NYSE LTC opened at $43.63 on Thursday. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth $21,967,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,575,000 after buying an additional 410,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1,037.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 149,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,916,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

