Brokerages Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.20. Nutrien reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

NYSE NTR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 56,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,121. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 567.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

