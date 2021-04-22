Brokerages Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.02 Million

Brokerages expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to announce sales of $122.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.25 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $77.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $631.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $617.49 million to $638.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $668.69 million, with estimates ranging from $651.96 million to $686.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.37 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on TLYS. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957. 28.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,641. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $356.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.23 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.