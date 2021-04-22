Brokerages Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will report sales of $260.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.00 million and the lowest is $256.54 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $281.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVGW. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

In related news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $724,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 47,397 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,500,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.24. The stock had a trading volume of 51,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -102.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

