Brokerages Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will report sales of $260.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.00 million and the lowest is $256.54 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $281.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calavo Growers.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVGW. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

In related news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $724,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 47,397 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,500,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.24. The stock had a trading volume of 51,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -102.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.