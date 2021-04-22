Brokerages Expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will announce $302.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300.70 million. CMC Materials posted sales of $284.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share.

CCMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.11.

Shares of CCMP traded up $7.97 on Wednesday, hitting $187.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.95. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $107.31 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CMC Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,123,000 after purchasing an additional 173,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CMC Materials by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,807,000 after purchasing an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,376,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CMC Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $64,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

