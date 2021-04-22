Brokerages Set Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) PT at $20.80

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZUL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $21.37. 28,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,861. Azul has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 783,792 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 590,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 417,740 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,215,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

