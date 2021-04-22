Brokerages Set Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Price Target at $6.71

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.10.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.26. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

