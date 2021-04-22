Brokerages Set Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) PT at $39.86

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

