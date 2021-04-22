Brokerages Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) PT at $123.33

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

MANH traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.93. 307,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,073. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $146.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 94.32 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2,241.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,140,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,645,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

