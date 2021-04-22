Brokerages Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) PT at $123.33

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.33.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.
MANH traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.93. 307,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,073. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $146.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 94.32 and a beta of 1.93.
In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2,241.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,140,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,645,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
