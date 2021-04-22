Brokerages Set Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target at $26.17

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MRSN traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,969. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.54.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.