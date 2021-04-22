Brokerages Set Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Target Price at $13.25

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th.
In other news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $278,044.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $15.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Realogy has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $18.94.
Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realogy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Realogy Company Profile
Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.
