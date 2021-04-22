Brokerages Set Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Target Price at $13.25

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

In other news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $278,044.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Realogy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 40,295 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Realogy by 652.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 121,853 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Realogy by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 641,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Realogy by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $15.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Realogy has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realogy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

