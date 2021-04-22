Brokerages Set TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Price Target at $10.13

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

CGBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CGBD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 311,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,961. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. TCG BDC has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $741.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 million. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in TCG BDC by 5.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in TCG BDC by 40.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TCG BDC by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in TCG BDC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in TCG BDC by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

