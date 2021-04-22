Brokerages Set Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) PT at $62.14

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,995. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

